Transcript for Tornado watch in 3 US states

We are also following a troubling new forecast tonight. A very similar track to Dorian. The Bahamas, then Florida, then the east coast. A short time ago, tropical storm warnings issued for the Bahamas this new system could also hit Florida and at this hour, the severe weather we're watching, too. A tornado watch in three states. And this funnel cloud in union hall, Minnesota, in the past 24 hours. Flooding in Mitchell, south Dakota, after seven inches of rain there. Tonight, 32 million Americans in the storm zone from the plains to Chicago and Philadelphia and let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking it off. Reporter: David, hurricane hunter aircraft are flying into that disturbance right now. And tropical storm warnings have been hoisted for those Bahamas islands that were impacted bid here's the forecast track. Uncertainty with this, but looks like it's going to be on or near the Florida coastline as a tropical storm. Everyone from the Carolinas to the northern gulf need to be staying tuned. David? Rob Marciano, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.