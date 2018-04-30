Possible tornadoes and giant hail across several states

More
There is a growing threat of possible twisters from Texas to Iowa.
0:15 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible tornadoes and giant hail across several states
Two B index of other news the severe weather threat tonight possible tornadoes a giant hail across several states large hail pounding Wylie Texas you can. See the swirling clouds there are weather team tracking the growing threat of possible tornadoes from Texas to Iowa. That threat. For Wednesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54840793,"title":"Possible tornadoes and giant hail across several states","duration":"0:15","description":"There is a growing threat of possible twisters from Texas to Iowa.","url":"/WNT/video/tornadoes-giant-hail-states-54840793","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.