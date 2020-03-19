At least 8 tornadoes reported in Texas

More
Homes and buildings were torn open in Wise County, with 47 million citizens at risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.
0:13 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 8 tornadoes reported in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Homes and buildings were torn open in Wise County, with 47 million citizens at risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69697823","title":"At least 8 tornadoes reported in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/tornadoes-reported-texas-69697823"}