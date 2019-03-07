Tourist killed after Stromboli volcano erupts off the coast of Italy

More
A series of eruptions spit ash into the air and sent lava streaming down its sides.
0:19 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tourist killed after Stromboli volcano erupts off the coast of Italy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"A series of eruptions spit ash into the air and sent lava streaming down its sides. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64121619","title":"Tourist killed after Stromboli volcano erupts off the coast of Italy","url":"/WNT/video/tourist-killed-stromboli-volcano-erupts-off-coast-italy-64121619"}