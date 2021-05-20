Tracking deadly flash flooding in South

At least four people were killed, including a victim found in a submerged car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from storms in the South. Five states are under flash flood watches.
0:19 | 05/20/21

Transcript for Tracking deadly flash flooding in South

