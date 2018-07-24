Trader Joe's worker killed by police gunfire after chase: Authorities

More
Witnesses said she was accidentally struck as she ran back into the store and officers returned fire with a suspect.
2:19 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trader Joe's worker killed by police gunfire after chase: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56794163,"title":"Trader Joe's worker killed by police gunfire after chase: Authorities","duration":"2:19","description":"Witnesses said she was accidentally struck as she ran back into the store and officers returned fire with a suspect.","url":"/WNT/video/trader-joes-worker-killed-police-gunfire-chase-authorities-56794163","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.