Now Playing: Video shows car striking 2 protesters on Seattle highway

Now Playing: Alarming number of coronavirus cases linked to child care facilities in Texas

Now Playing: A Forgotten America: What really happened in Tulsa

Now Playing: Small businesses on edge amid COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: Biden economic plan ‘meets the moment,' Symone Sanders says

Now Playing: Former sanitation worker never gave up dream for Harvard Law

Now Playing: Frightening bear attack inside Colorado home

Now Playing: Search for ‘Glee’ actress now a recovery mission

Now Playing: New developments in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Now Playing: President Trump commutes sentence of adviser Roger Stone

Now Playing: Tropical storm Fay hits the Northeast

Now Playing: Haunting new images outside California Hospital as daily case numbers rise

Now Playing: 77-year-old leaves hospital after coronavirus recovery

Now Playing: Cop rescues 8-year-old trapped after flash flooding

Now Playing: Tax filing deadline quickly approaching

Now Playing: Heavy rain causes flooding along Jersey Shore

Now Playing: Trump calls Joe Biden ‘puppet’ of the far left

Now Playing: Pushing through social distancing with music