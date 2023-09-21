‘Trap door’ found in Bronx day care where child died from fentanyl: police

The NYPD said they discovered a "trap door" filled with drugs under the play area in the day care where a toddler died, and three others were hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl.

September 21, 2023

