Trio of storms snarling holiday travel across the country

More
In Central California, several vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash as winds gusting above 30 mph blew dust across the roadway.
2:54 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trio of storms snarling holiday travel across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"In Central California, several vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash as winds gusting above 30 mph blew dust across the roadway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67303506","title":"Trio of storms snarling holiday travel across the country","url":"/WNT/video/trio-storms-snarling-holiday-travel-country-67303506"}