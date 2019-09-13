New tropical storm bearing down on hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

More
The Florida coast is under a tropical storm watch as the latest forecast shows the system crossing the Bahamas and then curving east.
1:10 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New tropical storm bearing down on hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"The Florida coast is under a tropical storm watch as the latest forecast shows the system crossing the Bahamas and then curving east.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65604036","title":"New tropical storm bearing down on hurricane-ravaged Bahamas","url":"/WNT/video/tropical-storm-bearing-hurricane-ravaged-bahamas-65604036"}