-
Now Playing: Trash washes ashore Honduras beach
-
Now Playing: Remembering those lost to COVID-19 as U.S. nears 200,000 deaths
-
Now Playing: The volunteers protecting the right to vote
-
Now Playing: Faith leaders on grim COVID-19 milestone
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Confirming a SCOTUS pick during an election year
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS expert: Trump appointee could upend decades-old legal precedents
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered
-
Now Playing: Police officer arrested and accused of acting as an agent of China
-
Now Playing: Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed to vote on Supreme Court nomination this year
-
Now Playing: Here’s the plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: World pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: New Hampshire governor on filling Supreme Court vacancy
-
Now Playing: Are we prepared for COVID-19 and flu season?
-
Now Playing: Can we reach herd immunity without a vaccine?
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from COVID-19 in public places
-
Now Playing: 'The View' remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Beta stirs high winds and waves off the shore of Texas
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s former clerk gives inside look at the cultural icon