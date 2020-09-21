Tropical Storm Beta expected to make landfall

Texas residents prepare for Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon or evening as a slow-moving storm. As of late Sunday, the storm winds were 60 mph.
0:17 | 09/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Beta expected to make landfall

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Texas residents prepare for Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon or evening as a slow-moving storm. As of late Sunday, the storm winds were 60 mph. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73154221","title":"Tropical Storm Beta expected to make landfall","url":"/WNT/video/tropical-storm-beta-expected-make-landfall-73154221"}