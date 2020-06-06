Transcript for Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at the Gulf Coast

Talk to your child's doctor about HPV vaccination today. Tropical storm taking aim at the gulf coast. A state of emergency now in effect in Louisiana, and new video, take a look, showing the storm's outer bands approaching Mississippi. Rob Marciano is live in new Orleans tonight for us. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening, Tom. The center of Cristobal, 300 miles to the south and heading in this direction, 12 miles an hour. It will be abreast New Orleans by this time tomorrow. Over the gulf of Mexico with 15-mile-per-hour winds but all the action in Florida, they're getting slammed right now with rain and a couple of tornado warnings. Flood watches are posted and the forecast track remains unchanged with a landfall tomorrow afternoon, 60 miles per hour, along the Louisiana coast but wind and storm surge will extend well east of center.

