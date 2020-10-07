Transcript for Tropical storm Fay hits the Northeast

counties in New Jersey. Tropical storm fay hitting the northeast. The storm pounding the Jersey shore. Wind gusts topping 50 miles per hour. Flood watches from Delaware up to Massachusetts tonight. The system pushes its way into upstate New York and new England this evening. Rip currents claiming the life of a swimmer. We have the track as we head into this evening and tomorrow morning. Here's Adrienne Bankert from Long Beach tonight. Reporter: Tonight tropical storm fay striking the northeast. Making landfall near Atlantic City -- wind and rain flooding the Jersey shore. Waterfalls in New York City subway stations. Look at the fire hose of rainfall going into New York City, western Long Island, northern New Jersey and the Hudson valley. Reporter: Across the region, winds gusting near fifty miles an hour. Take a look at the surf we're seeing here in north wildwood, definitely not the surf that you want to go out in. Reporter: And nearly 7 inches of rain in some spots. If you see any type of pooling or responding don't drive through it. When in doubt, turn around, don't drown. Reporter: In westchester county, New York, trees taking down power lines, and in Essex county, New Jersey, part of a tree fell on a woman. She's expected to be okay. Ahead of the storm on Thursday, a group of swimmers caught in the surf off of Long Island. An 18-year-old queens man did not survive. Five others were treated and released. We can see the wind there, Adrienne. The rip currents still in effect tonight? Reporter: That's right, the surf still dangerously high. Rip current warnings are in effect here and a lot of beaches across the northeast tomorrow Let's get right to senior meteorologist rob Marciano timing this out for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Unusual we get a tropical system to take a run right at New York City. The last one was Irene. This one has a lot of rain. Flood watches remain up all the way up until Albany. Spirals up the Hudson river. As it does it will fall apart as far as the strength, but it will have some rain north of Senter and a lot of leftover moisture as another front makes its way towards the area tomorrow. That will trigger thunderstorms, some of which will be severe across to northeast. We saw the wind with Adrienne, the rain with you, rob. Thanks to both of you.

