Tropical Storm Rosa set to hit the Baja Peninsula

Flash flood watches across six states are in effect as a tropical storm is expected to hit the Baja Peninsula before reaching the Southwest.
0:47 | 09/30/18

Transcript for Tropical Storm Rosa set to hit the Baja Peninsula

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

