Transcript for Tropical storm threatens the Gulf for Memorial Day weekend

Next tonight, the system threatening the gulf for the memoal day weekend. Alberto, the first named storm of the season expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds a early as Sunday. A confirmed tornado damaging homes and downing trees in Georgia. Let's get right to ABC's chief meteorologist,inger zee. States are already feeling Alberto. Fm the Florida keys to Tampa. You can feel the rain shield with the isture. This is just et of the yucatan peninsula. It's organized a bit, but is still very separate. This is what's going to happen. The subtropical system is moving north ward, and it's kind of falling apart. It's going to meander a bit. Storm surge watches are up from 2 T 4 feet from New Orleans, and tropical storm watches are up the gulf. When you have the rip currents D the heavier winds, and the number one thing you will see is heavy rain. I ve to tell you some spots could get more than a half foot of rain. We'll track it throughout the weekend. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.