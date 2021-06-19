Tropical system set to hit Gulf Coast

In Florida, a campground was evacuated over fears of flooding. It’s the first tropical system to make a U.S. landfall this year after a record-breaking hurricane season in 2020.
1:28 | 06/19/21

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

