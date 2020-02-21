Troubling new developments about cruise ship in Japan

More
Two passengers from a cruise ship quarantined in Japanese waters have died from the novel coronavirus, officials said.
2:14 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Troubling new developments about cruise ship in Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Two passengers from a cruise ship quarantined in Japanese waters have died from the novel coronavirus, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69111160","title":"Troubling new developments about cruise ship in Japan","url":"/WNT/video/troubling-developments-cruise-ship-japan-69111160"}