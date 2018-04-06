Transcript for Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Next here tonigon his 500th day inoffice, pdent trump is now claiming that he quote, the absolute right, to pardon himself. Tonight, Jon Karl pressing the white house this, asking, does the president plan to use that power to pardon on himself? Reporter: Today, a defia presid trump declared hif effectively immune from prosecution, tweeting, "I H the absolute right to pa self, buthy would I do that when I've doothing wrong?" Later, white houses secretary Sarah Sanders refused to rule it out. Thankfully the president hasn't donethg wrong, and wouldn't have need for a pardon. Repor but does he absolutely rule out doing that he rule out ever issuing a for himself? Once again, thankfully, the esident hasn't done anything wrong and therefore wouldn't need. Rep the top Republican on the senate judiciary committee scd at the idea the president could pardon himself. If I were presi of the United States and I had a lawyer that told ould pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer. Reportehe esident's own law Rudy Giuliani, calling the ofrump pardoning hims unthinkable, add it D likely lead to immediate impeachment. E pardon idea was Ted in a January er from th president's legal team to special counsel Robert Mueller. That later also offered a new explanation for Donald tr jr.'s inimisleading statement about his meet at trump tower with a Russi lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. Back thenders said the president was not rib fohis son's words. He certainly DI dictate, but you know, he, like I said, hen. Reporter: But tet the president's legal team says in fact, the president dictated a short but accuraesponse. Repr: Literally, you said he did dictate. The lawyers she did. What is it? I'm not going to respond to a letter the president's E counsel. We puefully walled off, and I'd refer you to them for comment.eporter: Giuliani says the is now unlikely to agree to an interviethal unsel. This is the reason you don't let the prest testify. If, you know, every -- our recollection keeps changing. So, set T Karl, live at the white house us and Jon, there also news this evening about first L Melania um she's been out of the public eye, but tonight, you're learning she's appear, at an official white house event? Reporter: A closed event, David, but the W house tells us she took pn events here at the white house with goltar faes.we haven't seen the first lady in PC since she helped greet those American prisoners from North Korea some 24 day ago. Mrs. Trump's spokesman put out a statement, saying, quote, she is atrong and independent woman O puts H health above all else. As for the speculationut what she has been up to, the statement id she's confident in what she isoing andn her roand K the rest is just speculation and nonsense.david? We're just glad she'sokay Jon Karl live at the white hous jon,hank you.

