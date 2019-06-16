Transcript for Trump accusing New York Times of a 'virtual act of treason'

Also tonight, president trump is accusing "The New York Times" of treason for reporting the U.S. Is waging a cyber invasion into Russia's power grid. The president calls the "Times" the enemy of the people and disagrees. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, president trump is accusing "The New York Times" of a virtual act of treason for this article describing a U.S. Strategy for attacking the Russian power grid. According to this, the report cites administration officials that say they do not believe president trump has been fully briefed. Adding the Pentagon and intelligence officials described broad hesitation to go into detail with Mr. Trump about operations against Russia, for concern over his reaction and the possibility that he may countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials. The president calling it not true, and calling the press the enemy of the people. "The New York Times" pushing back. Democrats pouncing. The officials saying they couldn't tell the president because he might compromise that information. Reporter: Mike Pompeo asked to clarify. Was the report false, or treasonous and true? So, which is it? I never comment on intelligence matters. Reporter: No comment from the defense department tonight. But we know from U.S. Intelligence that Russia has tried to hack into key American targets. And according to the "Times," some in the administration want Russia to be on notice. Lana, thank you. And we move to the severe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.