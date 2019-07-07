Transcript for Trump achieves his highest approval of 44% since taking office in 2017

And the new poll also revealing a state of play for president trump as the race for 2020 heats up. Several Democrats with the chance to beat the president in a head-to-head matchup, with Joe Biden in the best position. This, coming as Biden attempts to move forward from controversial remarks about working together with segregationists in the senate. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Just 24 hours after expressing regret over his controversial comments about finding common ground with segregationists in his early days as a senator -- If any comments I made were taken in a way that people took offense from them, then I am truly sorry for that. That was not my intention. Reporter: Joe Biden speaking directly to black voters in a pivotal early voting state. That's why I chose here in South Carolina, and chose an audience that, in fact, would be the most likely to have been offended by anything. Reporter: One of his most vocal critics, senator kamala Harris, in South Carolina, too. He's right to recognize the impact of his words and I applaud him for doing that. Having the courage to do it. There is still a point of disagreement between he and I. Reporter: She challenged Biden on his record on race from the debate stage, signaling he's out of touch with today's democratic party. But according to our latest poll, Biden is the only candidate with a clear edge over trump in a general election match-up. Leading the president by ten points among registered voters. Four other Democrats in a tight race with trump, including Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and mayor Pete buttigieg. But one key Democrat not hinting at an endorsement yet. Though the former vice president touts his close relationship with president Obama, Michelle Obama says the former first family will watch the primary play out. It is early. It's like trying to figure out who's going to win the world series on the first seven games. I mean, that's where we are right now, it is so early. Rachel, there was another promising number for present trump in our new poll. For the first time, more than half of Americans approve of the president's handling of the economy? Reporter: Yes, 51% approve. And compared to other issues, the president is stronger on the economy. And his campaign plans to use it as a key part of their message. Tom? Rachel, thank you. Next to the severe weather

