Trump administration moves to ban funds to clinics that perform abortions

More
The ban, which includes clinics that provide referrals for abortions, affects about $260M of Title X family-planning funds.
0:19 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration moves to ban funds to clinics that perform abortions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55274354,"title":"Trump administration moves to ban funds to clinics that perform abortions","duration":"0:19","description":"The ban, which includes clinics that provide referrals for abortions, affects about $260M of Title X family-planning funds.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-administration-moves-ban-funds-clinics-perform-abortions-55274354","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.