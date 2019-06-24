Transcript for Trump announces new sanctions against Iran, its supreme leader

And we begin with president trump taking new action against Iran after calling off that U.S. Military strike on Iran with minutes to spare, meant to be retaliation for Iran's downing of that American drone. Well tonight, the president has signed an executive order imposing yet another layer of tough sanctions on Iran. This time, targeting Iran's supreme leader, among others. And tonight, Iran has now signaled it is prepared to strike again. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: The president today announced new economic sanctions on Iran, directly targeting the supreme leader ayatollah khamanei, upping the pressure, while saying he wants diplomatic talks. I look forward to discussing whatever I have to discuss with anybody that wants to speak. In the meantime, who knows what is going to happen? I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear and it won't happen. Reporter: A short while later, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. Flatly rejected the idea of talks while the U.S. Imposes more sanctions. You cannot start a dialogue with somebody who is threatening you, who is intimidating you. Reporter: President trump, who has said the U.S. Could obliterate Iran, insists he has shown restraint by calling off a planned military strike to retaliate for Iran shooting down I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us. A lot of restraint. And that doesn't mean we're going to show it in the future. Reporter: Now one year after he tore up the Iran nuclear deal, the president is telling the ayatollah he wants to negotiate a new one. He has the potential to have a great country and quickly, very quickly, and I think they should do that rather than going along this very destructive path. And Jon Karl with us live tonight from the white house. And Jon, Iran tonight making it very clear they're ready to shoot down another American drone if provoked? Reporter: They're saying they will do it again. Iran has made it clear that if a U.S. Aircraft enters its airspace, they are fully capable of shooting it down. As one top Iranian military official told an Iranian news agency earlier today, quote, the crushing response can always be repeated and the enemy knows it. David? Jon Karl leading us off on a Monday night. Thank you.

