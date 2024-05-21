Trump appeared open to restrictions on contraception, then denied it

Donald Trump suggested he was open to restricting access to contraception and that his campaign was "looking at it" and would “have a policy shortly,” but later denied that’s what he meant.

May 21, 2024

