Transcript for Trump goes on the attack on Independence Day

Back here at home president trump using the July 4th holiday to go on the attack. The president delivering a pair of divisive speeches comparing Nazis and fascists to his harshest critics and protesters demanding change. The president vowing to protect controversial statues while an hour away a statue of Columbus was being tossed into the harbor. ABC's Rachel Scott in Washington. Reporter: As president trump vowed to protect the nation's monuments -- We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms. Reporter: -- An hour away in Baltimore, this one came toppling down. The statue of Christopher Columbus ripped off its pedestal then thrown into the inner harbor. Near the white house, an Independence day standoff. Dueling chants at the foot of the Washington monument, trump supporters clashing with protestors while the president delivered an address to those gathered to celebrate the fourth of July. Our goal is not to destroy. Reporter: Appealing to his base. We want safety. We want equal justice. We want religious liberty. We want faith and family. Reporter: And going on the attack comparing fighting Nazis -- American heros defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists. Reporter: -- To his battle against what he calls "The new far-left fascism." We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing. Reporter: Tonight protesters camping out on the president's front yard. Tents filling black lives matter plaza as demonstrators send their own message to the president. I'm tired of coming out here to scream. I want to see change. That starts with us. Rachel Scott joining us now from Washington, and, Rachel, several of the president's staffers working on his rally in Tulsa tested positive for covid-19, and now news tonight the president will be back on the campaign trail next weekend? Reporter: That's right, whit. The president will be holding an outdoor campaign rally in new Hampshire next weekend, but his supporters will enter at their own risk. Just like in Tulsa agreeing on a waiver not to sue the campaign if they get sick, and a campaign official tells me tonight that they do plan to hand out a face mask to every single attendee strongly encouraging them to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.