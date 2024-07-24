Trump back to personal attacks that characterized his last 2 presidential campaigns

Since Joe Biden stepped aside, Donald Trump is shifting his attacks to his new opponent, Kamala Harris, targeting her on border policy.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live