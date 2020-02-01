-
Now Playing: Trump administration to ban some e-cigarette cartridges
-
Now Playing: Susan Collins 'open to witnesses' in impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Trump begins new year fending off Democrats and attempting to win a 2nd term
-
Now Playing: GOP’s Susan Collins breaks ranks with Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: Pentagon to deploy troops after Iraqi protesters storm US embassy
-
Now Playing: Minimum wage increase coming to New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders in 'good health' after heart attack
-
Now Playing: Trump, Obama tie for America's most admired man in 2019: Survey
-
Now Playing: Iran warns of ‘consequences’ after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria
-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis says he will ‘fight’ cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: President Trump still locked in impeachment standoff
-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis' cancer diagnosis results in outpouring of support
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Trump lash out at Pelosi withholding articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: 2019 'This Week' holiday staff credits
-
Now Playing: 'He wants it over with': Chris Christie on Trump’s impeachment attacks on Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Trump is 'a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease': Andrew Yang
-
Now Playing: Senators who vote against witnesses are 'complicit in a cover-up': Dem senator
-
Now Playing: Kim has 'two paths in front of him ... we'll see which one they choose': O'Brien
-
Now Playing: Impeachment stalemate continues, leaving Senate trial in limbo