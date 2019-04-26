Transcript for Trump vs. Biden

The spotlight on Joe Biden in his first major intervus since announcing his presidential bid. On the view, stumbling when asked about Anita hill. Here is Terry Moran. Reporter: Day two of his 2020 presidential campaign, and Joe Biden was confronted on "The view" about his role in the 1991 Anita hill/clarence Thomas hearings, a 28-year-old issue he can't seem to shake in the "Me, too" era. Biden struggled to explain why he reached out to Anita hill just a few weeks ago, after all these years. I don't know why it took you so long to call her. I wish it had happened earlier. Well, I'll tell you what the deal was. What I didn't want to do -- and I didn't want to, quote, "Invade her space." Reporter: Biden ran the supreme court confirmation hearing for Clarence Thomas, where hill accused Thomas of sexually harassing her, and the all-male committee, many feel, trashed her. Can you tell the committee what was the most embarrassing of all the incidences that you have alleged? Reporter: Anita hill says Biden's recent call to her left her deeply unsatisfied. You know, I think what she wants you to say is, "I'm sorry for the way I treated you," not for the way you were treated. I think that would be a closer -- Well -- well, but I'm sorry the way she got treated. In terms of -- I never heard her say -- if you go back and look at what I said and didn't say, I don't think I treated her badly. Reporter: This is not the way it was supposed to go for Biden, who has called his campaign to unseat president trump as quote, "A battle for the soul of the nation." This is not who we are, the way we're treating people. It's not who we are as a nation. Reporter: Biden specifically calling trump out for his comments about the clashes in charlottesville. I asked the president about that at the white house today. Mr. President, do you still think there were very fine people on both sides in charlottesville? I have answered that question, and if you look at what I said, you will see that question was answered perfectly. And I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general. Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals. Reporter: Biden and trump, both men in their mid-70s. Trump asked about that, too. Mr. President, how old is too old to be president? Well, I think that I just feel like a young man. I'm so young. I can't believe it. I'm the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man. I look watt Joe, I don't know about him. I don't know. If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home. Terry Moran joins us now from the white house. Biden recently started to raise money for his campaign and food announced an impressive tally. $6.3 million in the first 24 hours. And we can sometimes make too much of the money race at this stage in the money campaign, you have to pay to play and bide condition pay. It is a long company. You need that money. Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will sit down with robin Roberts on "Good morning America" on Tuesday.

