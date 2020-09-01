Trump calls for economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack

More
The White House has not yet revealed to the U.S. public any evidence Qassem Soleimani presented an “imminent threat.”
2:45 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls for economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"The White House has not yet revealed to the U.S. public any evidence Qassem Soleimani presented an “imminent threat.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68155141","title":"Trump calls for economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack","url":"/WNT/video/trump-calls-economic-sanctions-iran-missile-attack-68155141"}