Trump calls news Robert Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill 'a disgrace'

More
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler defended his decision to subpoena the special counsel, saying it was "very important" for Americans to hear from Mueller.
1:40 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls news Robert Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill 'a disgrace'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler defended his decision to subpoena the special counsel, saying it was \"very important\" for Americans to hear from Mueller.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63971666","title":"Trump calls news Robert Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill 'a disgrace'","url":"/WNT/video/trump-calls-news-robert-mueller-testify-capitol-hill-63971666"}