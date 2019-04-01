Transcript for Trump calls Rep. Rashida Tlaib's profane promise 'disrespectful'

newly sworn in congresswoman who declared overnight that we're going to impeach president trump, though she called the president something we cannot repeat. Mary Bruce is on the hill for us. Reporter: Freshman congresswoman Rashida tlaib today getting her first taste of the intense Washington spotlight. Stand by your comments from last night? Reporter: Refusing to answer questions about this video and her proe feign promise to go after the president. When your son looks at you and says, mama, look, you won. Bullies don't win, and I said baby, they don't. Because we're going to go in there and we're going to impeach the . Reporter: At the white house, the president said it came up in his meeting with new house speaker Nancy Pelosi. I said, why don't you use this for impeachment? Nancy said we're not looking to impeach you. I said, that's good, Nancy. That's good. Reporter: He called Talib's comments disgraceful. I thought it was a great dishonor to her and her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the united States of America. Reporter: But Pelosi pointing out that the president is hardly one to talk. I don't like that language. I wouldn't use that language, again, establish any language standards for my colleagues. Mm-hmm. But I don't think it's anything worse than what the president has said. And Mary, that congresswoman is defending herself tonight? Reporter: She's tweeting I will always speak truth to power. Adding the hashtag unapologetically me. These are a source of concern for Democrats who have been treading carefully on the subject of impeachment.

