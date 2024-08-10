Trump campaign claims internal communications were hacked

White House correspondent Maryalice Parks discusses Trump campaign claims that it was hacked by "foreign sources" with the intent to interfere in the upcoming election.

August 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live