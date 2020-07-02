Now Playing: Trump blurts out expletive during 1st formal remarks after impeachment acquittal

Now Playing: Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate

Now Playing: Trump celebrates victory in impeachment trial

Now Playing: Dixville Notch celebrates 60 years as ‘first in the nation’ vote

Now Playing: Trump declares victory over impeachment: 'It was evil'

Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg addresses appealing to black voters

Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg explains why he’s pro-choice

Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg responds to Iowa woman pulling vote after learning he’s gay

Now Playing: Mitt Romney votes against party

Now Playing: Trump displayed ‘state of mind that had no contact with reality’: Pelosi

Now Playing: Trump brandishes papers bragging of his acquittal

Now Playing: Candidates out in force ahead of crucial New Hampshire vote

Now Playing: Joe Biden admits campaign took 'gut punch' in Iowa

Now Playing: Trump acquittal 'normalized lawlessness': Pelosi

Now Playing: 48 hours later and Iowa caucuses winner still undetermined

Now Playing: Trump expected to speak on acquittal Thursday

Now Playing: Dramatic vote acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

Now Playing: Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment