Trump concerned Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi might be dead

More
President Trump told reporters Thursday "it certainly looks that way to me," as he departed from Joint Base Andrews.
4:26 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump concerned Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi might be dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58596902,"title":"Trump concerned Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi might be dead","duration":"4:26","description":"President Trump told reporters Thursday \"it certainly looks that way to me,\" as he departed from Joint Base Andrews.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-concerned-washington-post-columnist-jamal-khashoggi-dead-58596902","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.