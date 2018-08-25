Trump continues to lash out at Attorney General Sessions

More
The president's war of words comes after a week of close political allies cooperating with prosecutors investigating the Trump organization.
2:45 | 08/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump continues to lash out at Attorney General Sessions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57403079,"title":"Trump continues to lash out at Attorney General Sessions","duration":"2:45","description":"The president's war of words comes after a week of close political allies cooperating with prosecutors investigating the Trump organization.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-continues-lash-attorney-general-sessions-57403079","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.