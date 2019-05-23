Transcript for Trump describes Pelosi remarks as a 'nasty-type statement'

that unexpected moment playing out late today at the white house. President trump calling on staff members on live TV so they could tell the American people that he had kept his cool in that meeting with house speaker Nancy late today, he called Pelosi a mess, calling himself a stable genius. And tonight, speaker Pelosi's response just in. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: House speaker Nancy Pelosi today accused the president of picking a fight with Democrats to create a distraction from his problems. Saying he exploded in anger before walking out of their meeting at the white house yesterday. The president, again, stormed out, I think, what, first, pound the table, walk out the door. Another temper tantrum. I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country. Reporter: The president was watching the speaker's comments and clearly didn't like what he heard. Sort of a nasty type statement, but I will say this, she said I walked into the room right next door yesterday and walked in and started screaming and yelling, just the opposite. Just the opposite. She's a mess. Reporter: The president then began calling on his aides, one by one, to stay that he had been totally calm. First, Kelly Anne Conway. What was my temperament yesterday in the -- Very calm, no temper tantrum. Reporter: And the white house press secretary, too. Sarah, you were at the meeting yesterday. Just come forward. Does anybody know Sarah? Sarah, we are just talking about the meeting yesterday, the narrative was I was screaming and ranting and raving and it was terrible and I watched Nancy and she was all crazy yesterday. She was, with the hands and everything. Just out of curiosity, you were there, what was my tone yesterday at the meeting? Ah, very calm. I've seen both and this was definitely not angry or ranting. Reporter: Pelosi says the president wants Democrats to start the process of impeaching him. Do you want to be impeached? I don't think anybody wants to be impeached. Reporter: But he continues to insist he won't do business with Democrats until they stop investigating him. He also accused the speaker of losing it, saying she doesn't understand the issues, but he does. I'm an extremely stable genius. Reporter: Let's get to Jon Karl live at the white house, watching this unfold all day long. And John, speaker Pelosi now responding to the president's comments tonight? Reporter: She responded with a quip on Twitter, David, saying, quote, when the extremely stable genius starts acting more presidential, I'll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues. So, as you can see, speaker Pelosi continues to look for every opportunity to provoke the president. David? Not over yet. Jon Karl, thank you.

