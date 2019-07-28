Transcript for Trump facing backlash after attacking Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings

Back here at home, president trump tonight defending himself from allegations he's a racist. The president attacking Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore. President trump now calling congressman Cummings a racist. And after spending the last two weeks attacking four minority congresswomen, the president is claiming Democrats are using the race card. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, president trump defending himself after launching a Twitter attack on the African-American chairman of the house oversight committee and his majority black district. Tweeting, "There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself." After the president called Cummings' district, Maryland's 7th, "A disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "No human being would want to live," dozens of Democrats quickly fired back. Well, the president is as he usually is, or often is disgusting and racist. A racist president who attacks people because they are African-Americans. Reporter: The president has used the loaded word "Infested" before to criticize minority members of congress. Including earlier this month, when he suggested that four congresswomen of color, all American citizens, "Go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." He continues to say things about American cities across this country. I mean, look, our president has a hate agenda. Reporter: The president's acting chief of staff, defending his boss. Infested. It sounds like vermin. It sounds subhuman, and these are all six members of congress who are people of color. I think you're spending way too much time reading between the lines. Does anybody -- I'm not reading between the lines. I'm reading the lines. Reporter: The president, accusing Democrats of playing the race card, but he inserted race into the conversation. Using the #blacksfortrump2020 while criticizing Cummings' "Very poor, very dangerous, and very badly run district." If I had poverty in my district like they have in Baltimore, I'd get fired, and I think the president is right to raise that. It has absolutely zero to do with race. Reporter: But nationally, the median household income is just over $60,000. Essentially the same as the median household income in Maryland's 7th district. And the city of Baltimore did not take the president's insults quietly. It is completely unacceptable for the president of the united States of America to use his considerable power and global voice to attack a vibrant America city. Reporter: "The Baltimore sun" publishing this scathing editorial with the headline "Better to have a few rats than to be one." Tara joining us now from the white house. The president going after representative Cummings personally, saying the congressman himself is a racist? Reporter: He's tweeted 16 negative messages about Cummings, and now he's going after the African-American congressman, calling him a racist without any proof. And it's not the first time he's used that charge. Just last week, he called the four minority congresswomen racists. Tara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.