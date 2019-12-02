Transcript for Trump 'not happy' with bipartisan deal to avoid second shutdown

President trump. Will he take the deal? Democrats and Republican negotiators coming up with a plan after the presidents demands for a border wall. The president demanded $5.7 billion to build 200 miles of border wall. Well, tonight, the deal proposes $1.375 billion for 55 miles, now the 200 he had hope MD for. Well, tonight, what the president is already saying. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today declared he doesn't like the deal struck by Democrats and Republicans to avoid another government shutdown, but he won't say whethnot he'll sign it. I can tell you that, am I happy at first glance? I just got to see it. The answer is no, I'm not. I'm not happy. Reporter: The deal includes the $1.375 billion to build a barrier on the southern border, enough for about 55 miles. That's even less than the 1.6 billion he rejected in December, triggering a 35-day government shutdown. And it's a far cry from the $5.7 billion the president demanded. The money will go toward steel barriers like these, not the prototype steel and concrete walls the president wanted to build. The president's allies are furious. Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain. Reporter: Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter declared, quote, "Trump talks a good game Stephanopoulos but it's "Increasingly clear he's afraid to fight." But Republican congressional leaders say the president should sign the bill, calling it a down payment on the wall and more than speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi wanted. She said not one dollar for the wall. I hope he'll decide to sign it. I think he's got a pretty good deal here. Let's get to Jon Karl, live at the white house. And Jon, of course, 800,000 American workers anxiously awaiting word, watching all of this. They want to know whether the government will shut down again on Friday. So, bottom line, does it look like the president will sign the deal? Reporter: David, it does not look like there will be a government shutdown. It looks like he will sign it. He said point blank today he doesn't want another government shutdown and doesn't think there will be one. He may try to go around congress, declare a national emergency and get the extra wall money that way, but the bottom line is, nobody I have spoken to here at the white house or on capitol hill thinks there will be another shutdown. All right, Jon Karl with us again tonight. Thank you, Jon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.