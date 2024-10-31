Trump holds campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Thursday as his campaign approaches its final days. ABC's Rachel Scott is there with more.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live