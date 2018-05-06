Transcript for Trump holds 'celebration of America' after disinviting Eagles to White House

president trump and his own event ld at thete house today, after pulling his inv for T super bowl champs, the Philadelphia eagles. President abruptly cancelingeisit after most of the players said T would not be coming.president trump ding the day as a celebration oferica, attacking players who kneel duri the N anthem. But the eagles theye a team that did not kneel last season. And tonight,he controversy over this image, estar za Ertz praying long before thanthem. He's N getting an apology for the way he portrayed. ABC's chief white Hou correspondent Jonathan Karl leadings off. ??? And the rockets red glare Reporter: The super bowl champion Philadelphia eagles were supposed to be here. Instead, it was just president trump, hand on heart, singing the national anthe ??? that our flag was S there ??? Reporter:he president disinvited the whole team after learning that fewer than ten were planning to show . Instead, he held what he called aebration of America. Many in the crwhite house and government employees. We always will stand for the national anthem. Reporter: The white house said the eagles, quote, disagree with their president, becau H insists they proudly stand for the national anthem. But the eagles were one team where no players eee for the national anthem last season. Made to lie and paint the picture that these players are anti-america, anti-flag and anti-military. Is T president aware that not a single player on the eagles through the entire season net R the national anthem? The president's position on not just the anthem has been clear. But let's not forget, N't -- there were 80 members of the eaglesanization tt rsvped and committo attend this event, a as day. Reporter: Why is he acting likes E national anthem? Look, if this wasn't a political stun the eagles, they wouldn't planned to attend the event and backed out at the last minute. Reporter: Pdent has enking about anthem controversy sincst September, lashing out at players who protd ce misconduct and social injustice by taking a knee. Get that son of a [ bleep off the field right now, O he's fired. Reportehe issue fed up manys supporter just yesterday, Fox News showed kneeling during the anthem. Thiladelphia eagles will not be visiting the white house Tomo to celebrate R subo, due to the Nati anthem controversy. Rter: But Wai those players weren't kneeling during the anthem. They were praying befohe game. "This can't be serioags tight end Zach Ertz tweeted. "Praying before games with my ammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?" Fox later admitted the error and apologized. But W the NBA finals now under don't count on the winner showing up at the white house. S typical of H and I'm not surprise I mean, I know no matter who wins this series,oneants the inviteanyway, so, it won't be Golde stault or Cleveland going. I agrith Bron. Jon Karl with us from the white house. And jon,he eagles practiced today in Philadelphia I know their of Philadelphia did notold back his opinion Y. Reporter: He sure didn't. Issued a statement, responding to the prent's treatment of the'sle es, saying, quote, disinviting them from the white house proves that our president is not a true patriot, a fragile ego mania obsessed with crowd size and afraid of embarrass of throwing a party to which no O wants to attend. That, the word, from the mayor of Philadelphia. David? Jon Karl, Yo The other major Devin headline at this hour, the new

