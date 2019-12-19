Trump impeachment case moves up to Senate

Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in a vote on Wednesday. The next stage involves a trial in the Senate.
0:43 | 12/19/19

Trump impeachment case moves up to Senate

