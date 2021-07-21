Former Trump inaugural committee head arrested

More
Tom Barrack, the chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
1:25 | 07/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Trump inaugural committee head arrested

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"Tom Barrack, the chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78956227","title":"Former Trump inaugural committee head arrested","url":"/WNT/video/trump-inaugural-committee-head-arrested-78956227"}