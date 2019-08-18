Transcript for Trump insisting he has no concerns about the current state of the US economy

saying they needed to return to the airport shortly before that crash. Now to politics and the economy. Late today, president trump returning to Washington after what the white house called a working vacation in New Jersey. Claiming he doesn't see a recession, and calling the American economy the world's strongest. But his 2020 rivals telling a much different story. Here's Rachel Scott with late word from the president. Reporter: Tonight, president trump insisting he has no concerns about the strength of the U.S. Economy. We have the strongest economy by far in the world. Reporter: But the stalled negotiations with China rattling investors. And the president trying to downplay some economists' fears. I don't see a recession. First of all, I don't see a recession. Reporter: His top economic advisers backing him up. I think we're in pretty good shape. I want to just say, we should not be afraid of optimism. What I can tell you with certainty is that we're going to have a strong economy through 2020 and beyond. Reporter: Just a day after Wall Street's biggest drop of the year, president trump warning the markets will crash if they don't re-elect him. You have no choice but to vote for me because your 401(k)s down the tubes. Everything's going to be down the tubes. So whether you love me or hate me you've got to vote for me. Reporter: And tonight, after delaying those tariffs on certain goods, the president saying China is ready to make a but he's not there yet. If I wanted to make a bad deal and settle on China, the market would go up. But it wouldn't be the right thing to do. I'm not ready to make a deal yet. China would like to make a deal. I'm not ready. Reporter: His 2020 rivals saying American businesses and consumers are concerned that they'll be paying the price of the trade war. I'm concerned for this country. I'm concerned for working families. It is hurtling this country and the world economy towards recession. The economy is in a very risky place right now. And every day that goes by Donald Trump makes it worse. The economy is falling apart on his watch. Reporter: The president arguing that's not the case. We're not paying for the tariffs, China is paying for the tariffs for the one hundredth time. In the case of China, China is eating the tariffs. Rachel, the president saying the U.S. Has been having very substantive talks with China. Where do the negotiations stand right now? Reporter: Whit, we know at the very least, the two sides are talking. There is a teleconference meeting on the books for later this month, and the president says if that goes well, Chinese officials will travel to the U.S. To continue negotiations. But you heard the bottom line straight from the president tonight, still no deal. Whit? Rachel, thank you. Turning overseas to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.