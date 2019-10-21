Transcript for Trump lashes out, saying GOP needs to do more to defend him

to president trump, tonight telling Republicans to get tougher, to protect him against impeachment, as members of his own party, some who have fiercely protected him, say they are open to hearing any new evident. ABC's Cecilia Vega was in the cabinet room when the president delivered that message today. Reporter: With impeachment pressure mounting, today president trump lashed out at fellow Republicans, saying they need to do more to defend him. The Republicans have to get tougher and fight. We have some that are great fighters, but we have to get tougher and fight. Reporter: The president taking aim at Utah senator Mitt Romney, who's been stepping up his criticism. We certainly can't have presidents asking foreign countries to provide something of political value. That is, after all, against the law. Reporter: And now one of the president's closest allies says he's leaving the door open to impeachment. Are you open-minded if more comes out that you could support impeachment? Sure, I mean -- I mean -- show me something that is a crime. If you could show me that trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call that would be very disturbing. Reporter: But the president told me he's not worried his party will turn on him. What about Republican support? I think I have great Republican support. Reporter: Republicans on capitol hill increasingly uneasy, unsettled by the president's whiplash decisions in Syria and his brazen move to hold the g7 summit at his own Florida resort. At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business. You say he considers himself in the hospitality business. He's the president of the United States. Yeah. Reporter: Feeling the pressure, the president pulled reversed course. I was willing to do this for and they -- it would have been the greatest g7 ever. We'll look at other locations. I don't think it will be as I don't think it will be as good. Reporter: He blasted the law that forbids presidents from profiting off the U.S. And foreign governments. You people with this phony emoluments clause. Reporter: The emoluments clause, of course, written into the constitution. Today, the president, clearly The president of the United States should be allowed to run the country, not have to focus on this kind of crap. Cecilia Vega with us live at the white house. And we know the impeachment inquiry resumes tomorrow, and lawmakers are going to hear from the top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine, and of course, he was the one who raised questions in the text about the president's decision to withhold that foreign aid? Reporter: Yeah, David. Bill Taylor, you remember that he sent that text message to other U.S. Diplomats. He's really become central in this impeachment inquiry. He said he thought it was, quote, crazy to hold back military aid to Ukraine for help with a political campaign. David, now those Democrats want to know if he thought there was a quid pro quo. Cecilia Vega, thank you. And president trump tonight on Syria, and now, it seems, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.