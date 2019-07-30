Transcript for Trump military nominee defends against sexual assault allegation

president's nominee to be the nation's number two military officer defending himself against allegations of sexual misconduct. Air force general John Hyten telling a senate panel, quote, nothing happened, ever, as his accuser sat behind him in that room. ABC's Stephanie Ramos was there. Reporter: Tonight, the air force general in line to become nation's second-highest ranking military officer, vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, forced to defend himself against sexual assault allegations. I want to state to you and to the American people in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false. Reporter: General John Hyten today sitting just steps away from his accuser, army colonel Kathryn spletstoser, a former aide at U.S. Strategic command. The 28-year veteran told "The New York Times" in explicit detail that Hyten, her former boss, sexually assaulted her in her hotel room during a conference in 2017. She claims it was one of several unwanted advances. But a military investigation found insufficient evidence to charge or punsh Hyten. Today, senator Martha mcsally, who has shared her own experience with sexual assault in the air force, gave Hyten her full support. Sexual assault happens in the military. It just didn't happen in this case. Reporter: But some senators are concerned. Well, we have not been presented with any corroborating evidence, the lack of it does not necessarily mean that the accusations aren't true. Reporter: Spletstoser telling us she worries Hyten will be confirmed. It says that if you are a senior general or officer who is a popular guy, you will get away with felony sexual assault. Reporter: And David, the senate armed forces committee is set to vote tomorrow. We do expect Hyten to be approved there, but the full senate would then need to confirm Hyten's nomination. David? Stephanie, thank you. And the suspect in the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.