Trump, Navy disagree on SEAL's status

More
U.S. Navy leadership is deciding whether Special Warfare Chief Eddie Gallagher can keep his status as a SEAL as President Donald Trump tweets support of Gallagher.
1:49 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Navy disagree on SEAL's status

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"U.S. Navy leadership is deciding whether Special Warfare Chief Eddie Gallagher can keep his status as a SEAL as President Donald Trump tweets support of Gallagher.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67211387","title":"Trump, Navy disagree on SEAL's status","url":"/WNT/video/trump-navy-disagree-seals-status-67211387"}