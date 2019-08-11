Trump ordered to pay $2 million dollar settlement

Trump admitted he used The Trump Foundation for his own personal purposes such as paying fines and legal expenses for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and his golf course in New York.
2:01 | 11/08/19

