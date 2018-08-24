Transcript for Trump Organization CFO granted immunity by federal prosecutors

We begin T line regagsident trump. Anotheclose ally ofresident trump is now cooper with prosecutors. Man who has overseen the Fina for years. Fit, Michael cohe ple guilty, and thenid pecker, publisher of the"national enquirer," giv nity. And now, Allen wberg has been ged immunity as we and S answereduestions. Tonight, this man so close the president'sfinances. What doe know, and the line questioning know H alreadswered. Here's Pierre Thomas, leading us of Reporter: He is the mos powerful Perin the trump organization not named trump, at thest's side F des, even rewarded wa star turn on "The apprentice." Rng George theek is my chief final officer Allen weisselberg. D if you tnk George is tough, wait until you see Allen. Reporter: Tonight, we are learning allenelberg has been cooperaith federal prosecutors investigatthe president's longtime attorney xer Michael coand hush money payments to star ls and "Playboy" playmate karenougal. And in exchange for his help I the Cohen case, weerg was granted imnity. Prosecutors say when the presids personal attor Michael Cohen paid off Daniels just days before the election, weisernged for him to be reimbursed the following ING to couocuments, "The company accounted for these payments as legal exon truth and in fact, the monthly invoicesen submitted were not in connection to any legal service he had provided in 20 they were for that hush payment fore the action. Daws about weisselberg, yet another blow in a Al week for president trump. Michael, what is yourge to the president? Reporter:sday, cohen plea guilty, admitting he broke campaign finance laws with a scheme to buy the silence the two women coordination with and at of" Donald Trump. Then, we learned the president's close friend, "Natioenquirer" publisher David pe, had cut ow immunity deal with prosecutors, telling them he was in cah with Cohen and that the esident waare. During the campaign, "Enquirer'ssufor Donald Trump, plain for all to E. 'S supermarket aids tore to ton. Headline a headline, "Hillary's failed secret lie detector Tes Lary's twoecstrokes!" "Hillary: Six months to live!" But that wasn't all. A sourceling ABC newer to prosecutorsbought negative stories about trump buriedractice known as catch and kill. The "Enquirer" stored documents about those deals inafe. Shortlfore the action, pecker's company paid for the orf former "Playboy" playmate karcdougal but never ran . We're you in with I was, yes. D you Thi he was in love with you? He was, Y Rep in a secretly recorded conversation, Cohen and trump to discuss a plo buy the rights to Mcdougal's story from "Quirer" publisher themselv cosaying he'd already discussed the with that top trump executive, Allen weisselberg. I've SP Allen weisselbert how to set the whole thing up with ING. So, wt do you wt to pay R this, 150 -- Eporter: They can also be heard disc money. When it comes time for the financing, which will be -- What firing? We'ave to pay. Cash? O, no, no, no, no. I go no, no, no. Check. Reporter: But after the conversation, the campaign okeswoman deniedmp knew an about thecdougal em on air force one, president Sae knew nothing about the payment to sels either Did you know abthe 30,000 pay to stormy Daniels? No, no. What else? Reportehe president's story D again and ain. This is what he's saying this week. Did know about payments? Later on, I kne later on orter: But on one thing, crystal clear. Has no love for longtime friends and rs who turn against him. Everything is wonderful. And then they get ten year . And they flip on whoever the next highesthigh ou can go.it almost T to be outlawed. It isn't fair. Pierre with us live from washin. This has really been a head-sweek, not onl for th white Hou but fore to fw it. First, Cohen needing guil then did pecker, now eating wi prosecutors. Now report H financial officer from therump organization as well. Wh we learnin how the prent handling this? Reporter: Sources say he's beuming about cohenll week. And he's furious thatis chief financial officer is caught up this. Saidtigating T F business was crossing a line. Thank U.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.