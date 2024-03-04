Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges

Allen Weisselberg, the ex-chief financial officer of Donald Trump's family real estate company, pleaded guilty to perjury charges resulting from his testimony during Trump's civil fraud case.

March 4, 2024

