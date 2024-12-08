Trump plans to pardon rioters

President-elect Trump says he intends to pardon many of the Jan. 6 defendants on Day 1 in office. And he wants to investigate members of the congressional committee that held hearings on the riots.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live