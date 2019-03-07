-
Now Playing: Trump's Fourth of July 'Salute to America' celebrations set for nation's capital
-
Now Playing: ICE starting to fine undocumented immigrants amid humanitarian border crisis
-
Now Playing: Trump promises 'show of a lifetime' for July 4th celebration
-
Now Playing: Board of Elections begins counting paper ballots for Queens DA race
-
Now Playing: Biden leading in new poll after underwhelming debate performance as Harris surges
-
Now Playing: Trump's 4th of July celebration questioned
-
Now Playing: House Democrats file lawsuit for Trump tax returns
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates top-secret Air Force intel leak
-
Now Playing: Harris scores in debate performance while electability keeps Biden in front (POLL)
-
Now Playing: Manager: Situation inside migrant holding center 'a ticking time bomb'
-
Now Playing: 'Close the camps' protest in Southfield, Michigan
-
Now Playing: Nike yanks Betsy Ross flag sneaker after public criticism
-
Now Playing: Preparations underway for Trump's July 4 address to the nation
-
Now Playing: Pence cancels trip, abruptly called back to White House
-
Now Playing: Veteran urges Pres. Trump to focus on fellow veterans ahead of 'Salute to America'
-
Now Playing: Former CBP agent speaks out on agency's culture, detainment facilities
-
Now Playing: How Dem debates, upcoming Mueller testimony could affect 2020 campaigns
-
Now Playing: Iran is 'playing with fire' after enriched uranium, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Poll shows support for Joe Biden is slipping
-
Now Playing: Tanks will be on display for July 4th: Trump